Burst pipe at MCC causes water damage to bookstore

Mott Community College’s bookstore has sustained some water damage due to a burst pipe.

The burst pipe happened in the Prahl College Center and most of the damage is in the bookstore retail area, making it inaccessible.

The community college will be providing service through the buy-back window until the area is cleaned up, which is expected to be finished by Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The college suggests that students should pre-order their books online and pick them up at the buy-back window or have the books shipped to their home.

