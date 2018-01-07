Burst pipe at MCC causes water damage to bookstore

The Tittabawassee Township Police have a suspect in custody after an hour long search that involved a helicopter and a ground unit.More >
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >
Many residents pitched in to make sure a local woman isn’t spending another night in the cold.More >
One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.More >
Temperatures have risen drastically today, but now snow will be causing us some grief as we head into early Monday morning. Roads will be slick when you wake up and visibility will be reduced until the snow moves out.More >
Saginaw Township residents have their lights back on after a short power outage.More >
A 41-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities said involved underage girls.More >
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man in critical condition.More >
A rare instance happened here in Michigan as a cyber operation unit was activated.More >
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >
