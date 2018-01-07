Crash in Flint leaves one man in critical condition

The Flint Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man in critical condition.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to Mason Street and West McClellan Street for a personal injury accident.

The investigation shows that 18-year-old Levolia Benard Thames Jr. was northbound on Mason and collided with a vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man, that was eastbound on McClellan.

Thames was taken to the Hurley Medical Center where he was first listed in good condition by Dr. Porche, but hours later he was listed under critical condition by Dr. Nolan.

Police do not know if alcohol, drugs, or speed are factors in this crash.

The police department is still investigating this accident.

If you have any information about this incident, police are asking you to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at (810) 237-6811.

