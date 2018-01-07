Man suffers head trauma after struck by car

The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that left one man in critical condition.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to M.L. King Avenue and Baltimore Boulevard for a personal injury accident.

The investigation shows that 46-year-old Maurice Chapman was walking eastbound on Baltimore Boulevard when he was struck by a car that was northbound on M.L. King Avenue in the inside lane.

The driver and the passenger inside the car, a 32-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, were treated for non-life threating injuries.

Chapman sustained head trauma from the crash and was taken to the Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

The Flint Police Department is still investigating this crash.

If you have any information on this accident, police are asking you to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at (810) 237-6811.

