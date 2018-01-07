As the heat goes up, people are scrubbing down their cars

With a break from the arctic cold temperatures, people are out and about handling chores which for many include getting all that salt off their cars.

Although 35 degrees may still be cold, it is a relief that Mid-Michigan will finally be out of the negatives.

One business that has seen a rush of people getting ready for the warmer weather is the Firehouse Car Wash.

“Business during the winter time is pretty fast, we do right around 700 to 1,000 cars a day,” said Chris Engelhardt, the Firehouse Car Wash supervisor.

Engelhardt said the only time there is a slow day at the car wash is when there’s a snowstorm.

Even though it’s 18 degrees, that didn’t stop people from rolling in and getting their car washed.

Firehouse got a lot of customers today as people constantly came in to get the salt and snow off their cars.

“Keep it looking fantastic,” said Ryan Maze, a Firehouse customer.

Maze rolled through the car wash today so his ride can shine next week.

But he said he won’t be riding around too much while the weather heats up.

“Warmer weather, stay inside,” Maze said.

Meanwhile, Englehart said he will be taking advantage of the higher temperatures that are coming soon.

“I just enjoy the weather while I can,” Engelhardt said.

