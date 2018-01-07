Power restored to residents in Saginaw Twp - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to residents in Saginaw Twp

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI

Saginaw Township residents have their lights back on after a short power outage.

The power outage was first reported at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 7, with 1,753 residents losing their power. 

Consumers Energy originally estimated they would have power restored at about 9:30 p.m., but residents got their lights on at 7:09 p.m.

Debra Dodd, a Consumers representative, said that there was a problem with the power distribution line, but it has now been fixed.

