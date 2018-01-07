Mid-Michigan takes shelter from the cold with fun activities

Just because it's been warmer this week doesn't mean the weather has been great for hanging out outside, which is why around this time of year plenty of businesses are picking up as a way to escape from the cold.

Some businesses actually benefit from the drop in temperature.

"It's been kind of cold for them to get out and go sliding or ice skating so this has worked out perfect," said Sue Agans.

Agans is escaping the cold and jumping into Sky Zone.

Along with 10 of her grandchildren.

She said when the weather is unbearably chilly, her and her grandkids like to try something new.

"We have never been here before and it's awesome. It's too bad I'm not a little younger. I don't bounce very well anymore," said Agans.

Despite how much fun folks are having here at Sky Zone, with warmer weather around the corner, a lot of people are not happy about it.

Like Julian Arroyo who says his livelihood depends on cold temperatures and snow.

He came to Stardust Bowling Ally to heat up but doesn't want warmer weather to happen so fast.

"I'm not looking forward to it since I plow. It just seems like the warmer it gets the less snow I get to plow," said Arroyo.

Agans said there are just too many benefits when temperatures are in the double digits.

"Yea I won't have to put as much wood in the wood stove and I'll be able to get outside and walk a lot more," said Agans

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.