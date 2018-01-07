Independence bridge in Bay City closes for maintenance - WNEM TV 5

Independence bridge in Bay City closes for maintenance

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay City residents are in for a big change for their commute.

On Jan. 8, the Independence bridge will be shut down for maintenance and the project is expected to last several months.

Crews will be making about $1.45 million worth of upgrades to the bridge.

It’s expected to last through the end of March.

Traffic will be detoured across Liberty Bridge using Woodside and Marquette.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.