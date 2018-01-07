Independence bridge in Bay City closes for maintenance

Bay City residents are in for a big change for their commute.

On Jan. 8, the Independence bridge will be shut down for maintenance and the project is expected to last several months.

Crews will be making about $1.45 million worth of upgrades to the bridge.

It’s expected to last through the end of March.

Traffic will be detoured across Liberty Bridge using Woodside and Marquette.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.