Saginaw High School closed due to water line break

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local high school is closed Monday after a water line break.

Classes at Saginaw High School were cancelled Jan. 8 due to the break.

Saginaw Public Schools said they would update families Monday afternoon on the building’s status.

No further details were released. 

