Slick travel for the Monday commute

Old Man Winter is finally going to loosen his grip on Mid-Michigan as bitterly cold temperatures will finally hit the road and move out of the area.

Unfortunately, just as we get ready to say goodbye to those cold temperatures, snow, along with sleet and a little freezing rain have returned, meaning Monday morning's commute could be slow going as we kick off a brand new workweek.

Today & Tonight

A few extra minutes as you head out the door will definitely be the right idea for today as roads will be slick in areas as we had brief periods of freezing rain and sleet last night before snow took over.

This is especially on side streets, bridges and entrance/exit ramps, and less traveled roads. Keep an eye out on sidewalks as well. If we have any school closings, you can find those on our School/Event Closings page.

Today's snow is a morning threat and should move out of the area before lunchtime and we'll be done for the day as drier air works into the region. Clouds may even break up a bit as well, allowing for some sun to poke through at times.

Temperatures are expected to jump near freezing and above later on this morning and this afternoon, which should help out our road conditions. Road treatments should also be more effective at these temperatures, compared to our bitterly cold temperatures from last week.

Highs this afternoon should reach the lower and middle 30s for most, but prepare for wind chills in the 20s all day long as it will be breezy at times.

We'll start with some cloud cover tonight, before eventually we see some clearing during the overnight period. Lows are expected to bottom out in the middle teens, but cloud cover trends control everything. We'll be a bit warmer if they're stubborn to leave, and could be dropping colder if we clear out more.

No matter where we land tonight, we won't be dealing with wind chills as harsh as late last week and the start of the weekend so we'll take that, right? Have a great start to the week!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.