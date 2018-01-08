Temperatures aren't done warming up yet

Temperatures across Mid-Michigan have risen drastically over the past couple of days and they will continue to climb later this week. We will have cooler temperatures tomorrow, but that will be only for tomorrow before they warm right back up again for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight

A cold front passed through Mid-Michigan earlier today, opening the door for high pressure to sneak in for tomorrow. Our skies have cleared in a lot of places already and we will only see some scattered clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees which will lead to roads freezing overnight. Some streets will be slick for your morning commute as a result. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure will be in control, but clouds will be a little pesky. We'll see variably cloudy skies allowing for at least a little sunshine. Our warming trend will be put on hold briefly with highs in the low 30s. Even with the cooler temperatures, our highs will still be very close to average. Winds will be out of the south at 3 to 6 mph. See how the day will pan out with our Hour by Hour Forecast.

Mid-Week

We'll see a return to gray skies by the time we make it to Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will be moving in along with the clouds and yes, I mean rain. Highs will return their climb on both days, topping out in the low 40s on Wednesday and around 50 on Thursday. To see how warm it is in your neighborhood, check out our Current Temperature Map. As our temperatures continue to warm, the snow will begin to rapidly melt. This will cause patchy fog to form, causing visibility issues out on the roads.

