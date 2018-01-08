City officials could revisit controversial student housing ordin - WNEM TV 5

City officials could revisit controversial student housing ordinance

Posted: Updated:
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Fresh into the new year, city officials could be revisiting a Mid-Michigan community's controversial zoning dispute in the weeks to come. 

The new ordinance could impact where students live in Mt. Pleasant. 

The city is considering an ordinance that would shift some areas away from student housing and towards single-family homes. 

The plan would affect 64 rental properties - homes on University, Franklin, and Lansing. 

In their last meeting, city officials discussed reviewed communication from the planning director.

The city said the topic will be on the agenda for Jan. 22.

