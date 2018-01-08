Police say cold weather may be to blame for man's death

Police say a man was found dead in southwest Detroit.

Early Sunday morning neighbors on Springwells and Vernor came across a disturbing scene.

"It's just terrible. It's a human being, you know?” Jimmy Black said.

Police got a call at about 8 a.m. after a man was found dead on the sidewalk.

"Female said there was a gentleman laying unresponsive in the sidewalk area we responded. EMS came and declared he was unresponsive,” Sgt. Stephanie Smith said.

Police believe the man is older and are trying to figure out if he suffered from dementia, but they believe he might have frozen to death.

"Lately they think they're going to the restroom and they walk outside of the home,” Smith said.

Police questioned the neighbors to see if any of them recognized the man. None of them did, which leads police to believe the man might have walked for a few blocks and ended up in the neighborhood.

"He doesn't have any clothes on, just his underwear. Seems like he walked away from someplace so right now doesn't appear to be any trauma,” Det. Douglas Williams said.

The man's death marks the fourth weather related death in Detroit and metro Detroit over the course of a few days.

With this latest case, residents are left to wonder what exactly happened and they sympathize with the man's family.

"I hope his family is notified and they get here so they can be with him at least, you know? My prayers go out to them, you know? It's sad,” Black said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.