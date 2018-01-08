Look Again: Can you spot signs of human trafficking?

Can you spot signs of human trafficking?

You may want to "Look Again."

The Michigan State Police and the Department of Justice are raising awareness about signs of human trafficking with a new video encouraging the public to always be on the lookout. >>Watch the video here<<

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. This crime occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will.

An estimated 25 million people are in the grips of human trafficking for both sex and labor.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“Human trafficking has no place in Michigan, and I am proud of the work that my Department and law enforcement agencies across the state of Michigan have done to free survivors of trafficking, and prosecute the offenders,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “We will continue to fight against this modern form of slavery by bringing light into the darkness created by those that harm others.”

Second only to drug trafficking, human trafficking is the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal industry in the world.

If you believe you have witnessed or are aware of a potential case of human trafficking, call your local police or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-3737-888.

