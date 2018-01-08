Chief: Clare County house fire caused by tipped over fryer

A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >
Authorities say a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide shooting along Interstate 96 in western Michigan that also left a young woman badly wounded.More >
It is absolutely impossible to mention nuclear war without freaking people out, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to gently prepare for the possibility.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating after a father shot his son while his son was driving another car along a Detroit freeway.More >
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
A rare instance happened here in Michigan as a cyber operation unit was activated.More >
Investigators arrested a man they say unbuttoned the shirt and pants of a sleeping female passenger and put his hand down her pants during a flight, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.More >
The latest list of school closings reported to Heartland News.More >