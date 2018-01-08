Report: Suicide threats top OK2SAY tip list

An early warning system is helping to prevent tragedies in Michigan schools and save lives.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Monday, Jan. 8 that the OK2SAY student safety program has received 10,734 tips since the program was started in September 2014.

In 2017 alone, the program received 4,605 tips, which is up 37% from 2016. For the first time, suicide threats topped the tip list.

>>Read the full report here<<

“This program can be categorized as nothing else but a success, and it is a success because Michigan students are using it,” said Schuette. “OK2SAY has given students who previously did not know where to turn a confidential place to get help. I want to thank our presenters and the OK2SAY technicians at the Michigan State Police who make students feel safe and comfortable when providing tips. They are another piece of the puzzle that makes this program such a success.”

Officials said OK2SAY is acting as an early warning system in Michigan schools to prevent tragedies before they occur – which means saving lives.

“Submitted tips have prevented school violence, thwarted suicide attempts and provided help to many Michigan students in need of mental health or social services,” according to a press release.

Tips were received across 30 categories including the following:

1,205 tips on suicide threats;

961 tips on bullying;

456 tips in the other category, related to anxiety, stress, depression, harassment

390 tips on self-harm

311 tips on drugs; and

287 tips on cyberbullying.

OK2SAY encourages confidential tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, and schools. Tips can be submitted through the following ways: