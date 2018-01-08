New Michigan law gives underage drinkers a second chance

Michigan’s underage drinkers are getting a gift for the new year - a second chance.

A new law that took effect on Jan. 1 changes the charge of minor in possession of alcohol from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction carrying a $100 fine.

The old law carried a sentence up to 90 days in jail, but a second offense under the new law becomes a misdemeanor with jail time as well.

Lawmakers said this change gives young people a second chance instead of a criminal record.

What do you think? Should young people under the age of 21 be given one free pass if they are caught drinking or is it opening the door for more youngsters to try it?

