Local HS swimmer helps save competitor from drowning

A local high school swimmer put competition aside to save the life of another swimmer from a rival school.

The Corunna Connection reports on Thursday, Jan. 4, Corunna High School faced off against Owosso High School in a varsity swim meet at Olmsted Pool in Corunna.

Corunna’s Xavier Staubs said he had finished the event and almost got out of the pool when he heard the crowd screaming and pointing at a competitor who was “completely limp” and drifting to the bottom of the pool.

Staubs dived into action to rescue Owosso’s Kamrin Samson. By the time he reached Kamrin, he was almost at the bottom of the pool, the Corunna Connection reported.

Stabus grabbed Samson and reached the surface where others helped get the teen out of the pool.

First responders immediately started CPR and got Samson breathing within 30 seconds, according to the Corunna Connection.

“The rest of the swimmers all stayed out of the way in order to give professionals the room that they needed to administer help to the boy,” said Cameron Nellis, the Corunna Swim & Dive Coach. “During this time, no one was thinking about rivalries or the swim meet, only about the boy’s safety.”

An ambulance arrived to take the Owosso swimmer to a hospital.

Staubs told the Corunna Connection that he was just doing the right thing.

“I’m glad to hear that he is doing good after this happened and that I was able to help him,” Staubs told the Corunna Connection. “I was only doing what I have been taught my entire life and that is to help others.”

Coach Nellis said she is very proud of Xavier.

“He’s a great kid who works hard at practice,” Nellis said. “When he has had to miss a practice, he is always quick to try and make up the yardage he missed at the first opportunity. He is always very respectful of others and I love how responsible this young man is.”

Samson is now in good condition and plans to continue swimming at Owosso.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.