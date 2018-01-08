Flint-Saginaw-Bay City added to Orkin’s top bed bug cities

Sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite.

Orkin released their annual list of the worst cities for bed bugs and three of Mid-Michigan’s largest crawled their way into the ranks.

Taking the top sport for the second year is Baltimore, Maryland. Detroit came in at No. 7 and the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo area moved up four spots to No. 23.

New to the list is the Flint-Saginaw-Bay City area. The trio crept their way to No. 38.

Orkin created the list by crunching the data from residential and commercial bed bug treatments performed in metro areas across the country.

Orkin said the parasitic insects can be found anywhere including offices, grocery stores, hotels and gyms.

Bed bugs feed on blood from humans and warm-blooded animals to survive.

Experts said avid travelers should be particularly cautious with bed bugs. They run the risk of spreading possible infestations to other locations.

Here’s how Orkin suggests inspecting for bed bugs:

When checking into a hotel, place your luggage in the bathtub. Bed bugs can’t climb smooth surfaces.

Inspect your room for small black or brown spots. These signs can be dead bed bug casings, live insects, or droppings. A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress.

If all is clear, remove your luggage from the bathtub, but continue to keep it elevated off the floor in case anything was missed.

After waking up, recheck your sheets and pillowcase to ensure no bed bugs snuck in.

Lastly, when returning home inspect your luggage again and place your clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes.

