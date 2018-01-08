Recall of Meijer Orange Cream Bars for possible health risk - WNEM TV 5

Recall of Meijer Orange Cream Bars for possible health risk

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has issued a recall of 320 cases of Meijer’s Purple Cow brand Orange Cream Bars.

The recall comes due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system.

The affected products have a production date of Nov. 30, 2017, and a best-by date of Nov. 30, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.

The company has stopped the production and distribution of the product and is cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

Customers who bought this product are urged to return them for a full refund.

