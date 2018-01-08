Lear Corp. looking to hire, starting at $13.85 an hour

The Workforce Development at Mott Community College will co-host a Hiring Fair with the Lear Corporation.

The fair will be on Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regional Technology Center on the main campus in Flint.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Lear is hiring for permanent positions in the Flint area,” said Robert Mattews, the Associate Vice President for Workforce & Economic Development. “This is a great opportunity for people seeking full-time employment.”

Lear is offering an entry-level pay of $13.85 per hour, with second shift incentives of an additional $0.30 per hour.

Qualifications include:

HS Diploma or GED

Flexibility is a must - availability to work 1st and 2nd Shift

Must be available to work overtime as required

Must be able to stand for 8-10 hour shifts

Must successfully complete DOI Job fit test. Once hired must pass a physical demands test, drug screen and required to undergo pre-employment background check

Bring an updated resume to the Job Fair

Candidates should be dressed professionally and are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.