A new satellite has taken over!

A new weather satellite was launched in November of 2016 and is going to help improve the way meteorologists look at weather. Now it has taken over a very important spot in space. With the powering down of GOES-13, GOES-16 is now officially the primary weather satellite serving the eastern United States as of today. For most of you, it might not be that exciting, but this is big for the meteorology community.

What is GOES-16

The new satellite launched in 2016 is the newest weather satellite to enter Earth's orbit to deliver all kinds of weather data. The most obvious to you are the pictures the satellite takes of the clouds, but this one is a major upgrade from our other weather satellites. GOES-16 can provide the same pictures we had before, but now we can get them in shorter periods of time. The satellite also has better resolution that can allow us to see intricate details that we weren't able to see before. We'll also be able to see lightning that other satellites don't pick up on. In addition to the weather here on Earth, we'll also be able to track solar flares from the sun better than ever before.

The Future of Weather Satellites

Three more similar satellites are planned to launch over the next few years. Those three will replace the others that are currently in operation. This will lead to all four major satellites having the updated technology. Unfortunately, the set won't be complete until 2024.

What's Next for GOES-13?

While this satellite is not the shiny, new piece of technology that GOES-16 is, it still serves a purpose. The satellite now shifts its roll from being front and center at observing weather to being a backup to GOES-16 in case something happens. You might ask, "What's the point if the technology is not as good as the new satellite?" Even new phones, computers, and other technology can have bugs or even crash for a period of time. That's exactly why it's important to keep GOES-13 just in case. It has happened before. In fact, GOES-13 had issues of it's own, but thankfully a different satellite was able to take the place of GOES-13 for a short period of time.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.