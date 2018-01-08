US seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Marine recruit's death - WNEM TV 5

US seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Marine recruit's death

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

The U.S. government is asking a judge to dismiss a $100 million lawsuit over the death of a Marine recruit from Michigan.

The government says military injuries or deaths can't be turned into federal litigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zak Toomey says Raheel Siddiqui's death was a "tragedy," and the U.S. Marines Corps has taken it "extremely seriously."

Twenty-year-old Siddiqui died in 2016 in Parris Island, South Carolina. The Marine Corps said he took his own life by jumping from a stairwell after a confrontation with a drill instructor. The Corps also said it uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors dating back to 2015.

Siddiqui was from Taylor, Michigan. Attorney Shiraz Khan says the Marines withheld information about conditions at Parris Island.

A judge is meeting both sides on Jan. 18.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.