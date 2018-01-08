Flint PD find man dead, likely from gun shot wounds

The Flint Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man dead.

At 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 8, police officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Bombright Street.

Police said when they arrived they found the victim dead on the sidewalk from what they said appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Bill Jennings (517) 749-3139.

