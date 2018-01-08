MSP investigates fatal 3 vehicle crash in Osceola Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating after two people were killed in an accident involving three vehicles.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, MSP troopers from the Mt. Pleasant post were dispatched to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and 11 Mile Road in Lincoln Township.

The investigation showed a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Lake, was traveling eastbound when it stopped at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and Mackinaw Trail.

The Ford Focus then crossed Mackinaw Trail into the path of a northbound 2007 Dodge Caliber, police said.

When the two vehicles crashed, a third vehicle - a 2009 Chevy Aveo that stopped on westbound 11 Mile Road - was hit during the collision.

The woman driving the Ford Focus died at the scene. Her 70-year-old passenger, a man also from Lake, suffered critical injuries, police said.

He was taken by Osceola County EMS to Spectrum Reed City Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers in the other vehicles were taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment and were released.

MSP is still investigating the crash.

Troopers were assisted by Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue and Osceola EMS.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.