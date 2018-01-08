Recent numbers show increase in flu cases nationwide

Authorities need the public's help tracking down a man and woman accused in the death of a four-year-old girl found severely burned.More >
Authorities need the public's help tracking down a man and woman accused in the death of a four-year-old girl found severely burned.More >
Sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite.More >
Sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite.More >
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >
Lear is offering an entry-level pay of $13.85 per hour, with second shift incentives of an additional $0.30 per hour.More >
Lear is offering an entry-level pay of $13.85 per hour, with second shift incentives of an additional $0.30 per hour.More >
A Houston-area couple who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to forcing a Nigerian woman to work nearly 20 hours without pay for two years.More >
A Houston-area couple who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to forcing a Nigerian woman to work nearly 20 hours without pay for two years.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating after two people were killed in an accident involving three vehicles.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating after two people were killed in an accident involving three vehicles.More >
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they have the person responsible for this cold weather behind bars. Thursday the sheriff's office posted a "wanted" poster of Elsa, the Disney princess who is believed to be responsible for the freezing weather we are currently experiencing. Yesterday morning the sheriff's office say's they took Elsa into custody but princess Jasmine flew in on a magic carpet promising to show Elsa "A Whole New World" if deputies will just...More >
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they have the person responsible for this cold weather behind bars. Thursday the sheriff's office posted a "wanted" poster of Elsa, the Disney princess who is believed to be responsible for the freezing weather we are currently experiencing. Yesterday morning the sheriff's office say's they took Elsa into custody but princess Jasmine flew in on a magic carpet promising to show Elsa "A Whole New World" if deputies will just...More >
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >
A good Samaritan in California chased down a driver suspected of stealing a Sacramento police patrol car over the weekend.More >
A good Samaritan in California chased down a driver suspected of stealing a Sacramento police patrol car over the weekend.More >
Sometimes a snow day calls for a song. That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.More >
Sometimes a snow day calls for a song. That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.More >