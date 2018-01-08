Saginaw Co reacts to Oprah's Life Time Award speech

Oprah Winfrey brought the audience to its feet at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

While accepting a lifetime achievement award, the media mogul called out men who have abused their power.

Many people who watched the speech, or at least heard about it, had something to say.

“I think when she spoke she empowered everybody that was afraid to use their voice,” said Amy Mulcahy.

Mulcahy is talking about Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the 2018 Golden Globes Awards. During her remarks, Oprah hit hard on sexual harassment and assault.

She told the star-studded crowd the days of men tormenting women is over and their time is up.

Oprah is now the talk of the town in Saginaw County.

“So many people are afraid to come forward and even though we are all meant to stand up for what we believe in, it’s very hard,” Mulcahy said. “And when you have somebody like her who so many young people look up to and older people all of us women look up to, I think it was amazing what she had to say.”

“It has a lot of meaning to it,” said Suzanna Cruz. “A real good speech.”

Oprah’s speech was also a big hit with Cruz. Oprah touched on the value of a free press.

She also talked about Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best actor in 1964. Poitier starred in the movie Lilies of the Field.

“I think she came across a lot of good points,” Cruz said.

Oprah also said a new day is coming, with the help of men and women working together to put an end to sexual harassment.

She said there will come a time when nobody ever has to say "me too" again. That’s something that stuck with Carly Cline.

“No matter what your race, sex, religion is, I feel like now that she said that a lot of people are going to come out and open up about it,” Cline said.

For her part, Mulcahy believes this was the right speech, given at the right time, delivered by the right person.

“Who better to do it than Oprah,” Mulcahy said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.