Fitness centers are taking out cable news from their gyms

A number of fitness centers are taking politics out of pumping iron.

Life Time Fitness recently decided to stop showing cable news networks on their TVs - that includes CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Our perspective on the recent tv programming change in our clubs. pic.twitter.com/r81EQFjZdE — Life Time (@lifetimefitness) January 4, 2018

Imagine you’re in the middle of a good workout when suddenly you hear the sound of the TV blaring today’s national headlines.

Does it bother you, or do you just move on?

“No, it doesn’t. In fact, I like to watch them every once in a while,” said Tom Baird, Bay City resident.

“Doesn’t matter to me. Doesn’t make a big difference either way,” said Dan Brandel, Bay City resident.

Apparently, it does bother some people - so much so that gyms like Life Time Fitness, which has locations in Metro Detroit and across the country, are changing the channel on political news.

They will instead have other programming available to watch.

TV5 took to the streets and visited Bay City’s local YMCA to ask members if it would bother them to have their option to watch the news taken away.

“I think it would. I think sometimes you like to see what’s going on in the world and know the news in general,” said Amy McDonald, Bay City resident.

“I spend most of my time working out, and so when it’s on, that’s when I catch up on the news,” said Christine Brunette, Bay City resident.

Although not everyone is in favor of the change, the fallout from Life Time Fitness' announcement has reached those within Mid-Michigan.

Even staff at the YMCA said they’ve considered changing the channels on their own TV screens. However, the decision ultimately still comes down to the members.

“Because if you want to you can change the channels or ask them to change the channels, but as far as the news is concerned, I just come here to work out and I’m not really watching much on the cable side,” said Norm Halstead, Bay City resident.

