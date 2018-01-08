Michigan group: No constitutional right to play prep sports - WNEM TV 5

Michigan group: No constitutional right to play prep sports

CLARKSTON, MI (AP) -

The group that oversees Michigan high school sports is firing back in response to a lawsuit filed by a star basketball player who has been benched.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says there's no constitutional right to play sports. In a court filing Monday, the association says Thomas Kithier's claim of emotional distress "does not pass the laugh test."

Kithier has been barred from playing for defending champion Clarkston after transferring from Dakota for his senior year. The MHSAA says he's ineligible because the transfer was motivated by sports and a desire to play with a former AAU teammate.

Kithier insists he transferred because of academics. A federal judge is holding a hearing on Thursday.

Kithier plans to play basketball next fall at Michigan State.

