Weather change could cause problems for your roof

While the warmer weather may feel nice, the dramatic change of temperature could have a major impact on your ice covered roof.

"It hasn't been above freezing for two or three weeks," said Pete Vondette, owner of Vondette Roofing.

Until now, Vondette said while he is usually not busy building roofs this time of year, those company phones are still ringing.

"Everything that I looked at today was all moisture buildup inside the attic," Vondette said.

He said freezing conditions and 40 to 50 degree temperatures in the same week are not a good mix. The biggest issue is frost building up inside a home or building and then turning into moisture.

"That's usually due to poor ventilation or poor insulation. The roof is the recipient of the problem, but it's technically not just a roofing issue," Vondette said.

He said ice dams are another thing to keep your eye on if temperatures keep fluctuating like they are expected to.

"Make sure you don't let the ice get much more above your gutter than an inch or two. If it gets higher you always have the chance to get some ice backup.

TV5 talked to local hardware stores to see what tools you should have on hand in case you run into problems with your roof.

"You can get salt. We carry buckets of roof melts, which is used for the gutters. It helps get rid of the ice dams in the gutters so we don't have any backups into the roof and leaks throughout the house," said Scott Wohlfeil, owner of Wohlfeil Hardware.

Mike Stanley, operations manager at Home Depot, recommends a roof rake.

"They run about $55 and you can go all the way up to a second story house and pull the snow off so we don't have ice dams and stuff like that," Stanley said.

