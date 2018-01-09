2-year-old taken by non-custodial father found safe

A Michigan toddler taken by his non-custodial father has been found safe.

River Rouge Police Department said 2-year-old Denver Statton was taken by his non-custodial father, Steven Miracle. The pair were last seen about 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Police said the father was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Click on Detroit reports Miracle took the child and stole a car from the residence. There were believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with the license plate DND5072.

Police have not released any details on where the child was located, but WXYZ reported the boy's grandfather said he was found in Ypsilanti with his biological father. The grandfather also said he paid the father $500 to get Denver back, according to WXYZ.

