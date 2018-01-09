Neighbors evacuated after gas leak in Bay City

A natural gas leak in Bay City caused evacuations in a nearby neighborhood.

It happened about 7 a.m. in the area Marquette Avenue and Keystone Street in the city’s northwest side.

According to the fire chief, crews with the Department of Public Works were digging up a water main when they hit an eight inch gas main.

Consumers Energy were called to the scene to shut off the gas, and the leak has been stopped.

Repairs were expected to wrap up by 7 p.m.

One block of residents were evacuated, the chief said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.