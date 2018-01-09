Detectives plead for public's help identifying 4-year-old

It’s been nearly four months since the discovery of a four-year-old child’s skeleton behind a vacant home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Now, police detectives are pleading for the public’s help identifying the child so they can find who is responsible for his death.

The child's skeleton was found inside a black trash bag tossed behind a vacant home on Longmead Avenue in late September. Dozens of tips led detectives nowhere and no one is stepping forward to claim the child.

Dr. Linda Spurlock created a sketch of the boy using his skull.

"When I saw that he had those top 6 teeth, I said I've gotta do him smiling,” Spurlock said. "He even looked like a little boy to me already."

Detectives are hoping the sketch will provide them with a break in the case.

The medical examiner's office is still working to figure out a time and cause of death, but Spurlock said his age was easy to determine using his teeth.

The boy’s hair was another distinctive feature.

"He was found with that hair. and you could see it was wavy. very dark brown. very fine, very soft. Kid hair,” Spurlock said.

It’s a morbid mystery and detectives are desperate for answers.

"It's hard to explain the sudden absence of a child like that. I mean, all of a sudden, a kid was just gone,” Det. Tim Entenok said. "I've been homicide almost 17 years and this is the first case that I've had with a child skeletal remains. I've had a couple adults that we couldn't identify but never a child."

Entenok said they've followed several dozen tips at this point, but none have led to the child's identity. They need that before they can figure out who's responsible for his death and how they should be punished.

"He's once a living person and now he's dead and tossed to the side,” Entenok said.

The Medical Examiner's Office has been doing DNA testing to find a possible parent or siblings, but so far nothing has led to the child's identity.

