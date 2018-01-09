Soo Locks to undergo winter maintenance

The Soo Locks will be closing for the season this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they'll shut down the locks on January 15 and re-open March 26.

"It is vitally important that we keep the infrastructure at the Soo Locks in good working order,” said Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue, district engineer. “The district puts a high priority on keeping the locks functioning safely and reliably for the benefit of our nation.”

Crews will be working on maintenance issues while the locks are down.

More than 4,500 vessels carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo maneuver through the locks annually.

