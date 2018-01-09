Hitting the trails? Here are some snowmobile safety tips

Michigan’s snowmobile season is full throttle, but officials are reminding riders that safety is a key to enjoying the sport.

“Snowmobiling is a great way to spend the winter months,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, DNR recreational safety programs supervisor. “But when operating a snowmobile or any type of vehicle, safety comes first. This includes riding within your own abilities, operating at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain, always wearing a helmet and proper clothing, and never operating your machine while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The DNR said a valid snowmobile registration from the Michigan Secretary of State is required for all snowmobiles.

Snowmobilers must also purchase a trail permit when operating on public trails.

Other safety tips from the DNR include:

Always keep your snowmobile in top mechanical condition.

Wear insulated boots and protective clothing, including a helmet, gloves and eye protection.

Only ride in designated areas and trails.

Check weather conditions before riding and be aware of changing trail conditions.

Pick safe places to stop off the trail and never park or stand in the trail.

Exercise additional caution when riding on an unfamiliar trail, or when riding at night.

Never ride alone; use the “buddy system.”

Keep headlights and taillights on at all times and keep them clear of snow, ice or other debris.

Be alert to avoid fences and low-strung wires.

Use caution when approaching a trail intersection, come to a complete stop when required, and look both ways for traffic before proceeding.

Stay clear of trail groomers, if possible. Never follow groomers, and give them the right of way.

Avoid crossing frozen bodies of water, when possible. If you must cross, never do so while riding in single file.

Wear a life jacket if operating on frozen bodies of water.

Don’t trespass. If you don’t know whose property you are on, you probably don’t belong there.

Snowmobile safety education is recommended for all operators and required for those who are 12 to 16 years old.

