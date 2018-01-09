Michigan man gets probation for crash that killed daughters - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man gets probation for crash that killed daughters

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
ST. JOSEPH, MI (AP) -

A Michigan man will serve a year of probation in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed his two adult daughters.

The Herald-Palladium reports that Michael Sutherland was also ordered to pay nearly $2,900 in fines and costs, complete 480 of community service and pay $34,000 in restitution to Pamela Lester.

Sutherland was driving with his wife, their two daughters who lived in Chicago and a man one of the daughters was dating when he disregarded a stop sign in December 2016. Lester's truck wasn't able to stop and collided with the vehicle.

Blood tests showed that Sutherland had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit for operating a vehicle.

Sutherland pleaded no contest in a plea deal last month to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.