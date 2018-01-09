Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Clio

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for some Clio residents.

According to a press release, a water main break on Monday, Jan. 8 caused a drop in pressure for the city’s water supply.

The pressure drop could cause bacteria contamination in the water system.

Now, those who live on Beech Street, Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street, Cherry Street, Clarion Street, Maple Street, and Poplar Street are asked to boil their water.

The advisory also includes Clio Area High School.

“The City of Clio is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system,” the press release said.

Residents are asked to boil or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until results from the sampling show the water is safe to drink.

