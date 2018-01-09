Report: 18 states, including MI, may introduce sports betting bi - WNEM TV 5

Report: 18 states, including MI, may introduce sports betting bills in 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) -

A new report predicts 18 states will introduce bills to regulate sports betting this year, with 11 having a good chance of passing one.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks gambling legislation nationwide, says that's just the minimum; the firm predicts more than 30 states could introduce sports betting bills.

The U.S. Supreme Court this year will decide a case brought by New Jersey that seeks to overturn a ban on sports betting in all but four states:  Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

States listed as likely to introduce a sports betting bill are: Massachusetts; Rhode Island; New York; New Jersey; West Virginia; South Carolina; Georgia; Florida; Illinois; Michigan; Iowa; Minnesota; Louisiana; Mississippi; Oklahoma and California. Indiana and Kentucky already have introduced bills.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

