Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Saginaw police are seeking help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store on Washington Ave. on Jan. 7, police said. It happened about 9:50 p.m.

The suspect showed a handgun to the clerk during the incident.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251.

