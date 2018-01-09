Jeffrey Willis' cousin avoids new jail time in Heeringa case

A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
Three of the five teenagers accused in the death of Kenneth White have been deemed competent to stand trial, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.More >
Three of the five teenagers accused in the death of Kenneth White have been deemed competent to stand trial, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.More >
Authorities have arrested a man and woman accused in the death of a 4-year-old girl found severely burned.More >
Authorities have arrested a man and woman accused in the death of a 4-year-old girl found severely burned.More >
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.More >
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.More >
It's that time of year when New Year's resolutions are at the top of our minds. And for many, the focus is on fitness.More >
It's that time of year when New Year's resolutions are at the top of our minds. And for many, the focus is on fitness.More >
The park has 12 gators rescued from captivity now hibernating in the ice. He says they lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive.More >
The park has 12 gators rescued from captivity now hibernating in the ice. He says they lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive.More >
Are you putting yourself at risk by doing these habits?More >
Are you putting yourself at risk by doing these habits?More >
A man and woman wanted in Michigan for a child's death were arrested in South Georgia.More >
A man and woman wanted in Michigan for a child's death were arrested in South Georgia.More >