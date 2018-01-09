Jeffrey Willis' cousin avoids new jail time in Heeringa case

A cousin of a man charged in the slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk has avoided additional jail time for helping him afterward.

A judge sentenced 49-year-old Kevin Bluhm to time served Tuesday for being an accessory after the fact in the murder of Jessica Heeringa. He had been jailed since September 2016. Bluhm pleaded no contest to the charge.

Bluhm also was ordered to serve five years of probation and wear a GPS tether.

Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body hasn't been found. Authorities say Bluhm told police he saw a woman the following day bound in a Norton Shores home and helped to bury her. Bluhm later said he had lied.

His cousin, Jeffrey Willis, is charged in her death.

