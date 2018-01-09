Officer grateful for support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Tuesday was a special day across the country as Americans paused to thank their local officers for all they do for their community.

It was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The brave men and women in uniform were shown thanks for their sacrifices to keep residents safe.

Brandon Murphy became a police officer to serve his community. He felt there was no higher calling, but that nearly cost him his life.

"It was Superbowl Sunday night in February, early February," Murphy said.

Nearly three years ago in early February he responded to a call for a home invasion in Bay City. Murphy tracked down the suspect and the suspect opened fire, shooting Murphy in the leg.

Murphy returned fire, killing the suspect.

"I got a lot of support from the community here and not just the community here, but nationwide. I received letters and messages on social media to get well. So the community really reached out," Murphy said.

That show of appreciation for Murphy is shared by all of the men and women who put their lives on the line serving their communities across Mid-Michigan and across the country.

Murphy said the love and support has never stopped. He has even been awarded his own day by Bay City's mayor on May 19.

"I was pretty shocked. It put a smile on my face and again, I was never really looking for any type of accolades or anything," Murphy said.

Murphy said the next time you cross paths with someone in law enforcement to remember even the smallest gesture can go a long way.

"I'm happy to see someone smile and wave at me and say hello," Murphy said.

