Saginaw supervisors paid thousands to take after hour calls

Saginaw families are footing the bill for thousands of dollars being paid to city supervisors for what some say was minimal after hours work.

The extra pay is the result of a legal battle between the city and a union representing the city's employees.

The city is being forced to fork over thousands of dollars to supervisors for taking calls after hours.

"We are paying supervisors that amount," Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning said.

He said he doesn't like it, but for now he has to live with it.

Browning said in the past if there was an issue, like a water main break or sewer line break, public works employees were allowed to call in someone to fix the problem.

"An employee filed a grievance and we took it all the way to arbitration and the arbitrator ruled in favor of the employees," Browning said.

That means a supervisor must be called first before anyone else can be brought in. That includes weekends and holidays.

Browning said the extra pay for those supervisors for that after hours work does not come cheap.

"We arrive at the $10,000 figure because of the number of calls or the hours that are spent on that so we know from past practices it has been $10,000 or even a little more than that," Browning said.

TV5 was first made aware of the issue by a viewer calling in to ask when the city didn't look into the matter before. Though the mayor said there isn't much the city can do about it now, he does intend to bring the issue up again when the city sits down with the union next year.

"We'll look at the next round of negotiations when contracts are up and we'll negotiate. And we'll sit down at the table with them and try to work something out," Browning said.

