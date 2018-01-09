Residents try to counteract effects of lead in Flint children

Children across the city of Flint were exposed to dangerous levels of lead from the water crisis and it is creating long-lasting effects on their physical and mental development.

"They poisoned a whole city and it's affected so many kids," said Rhonda Chapman, Flint resident.

Chapman is still very bitter about the lead infested pipes in her home. She wants people to know her family is still struggling in the aftermath of the water crisis.

"My grand kids were affected academically when it comes to their school work. They're slow and they can't grasp things. It's all due to that lead," Chapman said.

Chapman went to the mobile food pantry in Flint to pick up nutritious food on Tuesday. She hopes it will help her family combat the effects of the dangerous levels of lead she believes poisoned their bodies.

Flint water activist Melissa Mays is continuing to press state officials for more resources for her family and people like Chapman.

"Big part of what our environmental physician told us to do is going to be eating your kale and your broccoli," Mays said.

She said the most important thing you can eat to counteract the effects of lead is eat food high in iron and vitamin C.

"All those things will help detox your body. Also help build your body back up. It's important to make sure to strengthen your body after the crisis," Mays said.

Chapman said she will be bringing home a box full of tomatoes, onions and tuna to nourish her struggling grand kids.

"So grateful that there's community members that will pass out food at these pantries to help us counteract some of the effects of lead," Chapman said.

