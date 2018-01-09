Road crews prepare for pothole season

Potholes are popping up across Mid-Michigan streets and highways.

Hitting a pothole at high speeds can cause major damage to your car and put you at risk for a crash.

“Warm weather right now probably isn’t good,” said Jim Lillo, with the Bay County Road Commission.

Lillo believes the January thaw will leave potholes in its wake, but it’s not mild air that has Lillo concerned.

“If it rains that is worse than if it would just thaw. Thaw is bad enough, but you add some rain to it that’s going to make it even worse,” Lillo said.

He said his crews will be ready to deal with the potholes when they arrive.

“We’ve got crews basically ready all the time that are out all the time. We just expect to have a lot more out if we get this warmer weather,” Lillo said.

According to a AAA study, potholes cost U.S. drivers $15 billion in car repairs over the last five years.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.