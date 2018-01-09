Michigan unveils new school accountability system, website - WNEM TV 5

Michigan unveils new school accountability system, website

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan has unveiled a new school accountability system, six months after the concept was endorsed by the State Board of Education.

The online "Parent Dashboard" that launched Tuesday provides data about schools and replaces color-coded marks that had come under criticism as too confusing.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston says the new website will give parents and others a "more complete picture of how their local schools are serving children." Initially, the dashboard shows schools' performance on state assessments, their graduation rates, advanced coursework options and other information.

Later, student-to-staff ratios, expulsion rates, college enrollment and other figures will be added.

Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers could try to require a summative A-to-F letter grading system for schools, but such efforts have stalled in the past.

