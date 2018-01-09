Woman says she stole hundreds of watches from Shinola - WNEM TV 5

Woman says she stole hundreds of watches from Shinola

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

What time is it? It could be prison time for a woman who admits stealing at least 500 watches from her Detroit employer.

Judith Walker pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday. She was a quality inspector at Shinola, which makes watches and bikes. Investigators say she sold watches that were retuned for possible repair.

In one text message, Walker said, "Tell your boy I have another pink one with the diamond."

The 41-year-old could face roughly two years in prison when she returns to Ann Arbor federal court on May 9. Walker also owes $358,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.