Workplace shooting leaves owner dead, employee wounded

The 61-year-old owner of a suburban Detroit fence company has been shot to death by one of his employees who also wounded a co-worker.

Clinton Township police Capt. Richard Maierle tells The Detroit News that the shootings occurred about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at Reliable Fence and started with "an ongoing issue between the employees."

A 34-year-old man was shot first. Maierle says that the gun went off and shot the man who died when other employees rushed over and tried to grab the weapon from a 24-year-old worker.

The 24-year-old man drove away, but crashed a mile or so away. He was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase.

WXYZ-TV reports that the wounded man was in critical condition at a hospital.

