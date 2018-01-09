Workplace shooting leaves owner dead, employee wounded - WNEM TV 5

Workplace shooting leaves owner dead, employee wounded

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

The 61-year-old owner of a suburban Detroit fence company has been shot to death by one of his employees who also wounded a co-worker.

Clinton Township police Capt. Richard Maierle tells The Detroit News that the shootings occurred about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at Reliable Fence and started with "an ongoing issue between the employees."

A 34-year-old man was shot first. Maierle says that the gun went off and shot the man who died when other employees rushed over and tried to grab the weapon from a 24-year-old worker.

The 24-year-old man drove away, but crashed a mile or so away. He was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase.

WXYZ-TV reports that the wounded man was in critical condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.