3 of 5 teens in rock throwing death deemed competent to stand trial

Three of the five teenagers accused in the death of Kenneth White have been deemed competent to stand trial, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Kyle Anger, Mark Sekelsky and Trevor Gray have been deemed competent, Leyton said.

The three have been charged with one count of second-degree murder (which is punishable by up to life in prison), one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, six felony counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property.

The charges stem from the Oct. 18 incident that killed 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

Police said White was riding in a vehicle that night when he was struck in the head and chest by "a very large rock" thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Genesee County's Vienna Township.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for Jan. 11.

It is unclear if the other two teenagers, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne, opted to take the competency exam.

Miller and Payne face the same charges as the other teenagers.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

