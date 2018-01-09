Police: Man found dead inside home after fire

A 56-year-old man was found dead inside an Iosco County home on Monday.

Donald Hill Jr. was found inside a home on the 6600 block of M-65 in Plainfield Township, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.

Crews found Hill's body after the fire was extinguished.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Kaiser said.

The house was a total loss.

