Roads still closed from June floods

It has been months since the June floods devastated areas across Mid-Michigan, but drivers in one community are still feeling the pain the rain left behind.

A pair of roads in Mt. Pleasant are still rough, cracked and closed. It has left many wondering why the repairs are taking so long.

"My mom drives a sedan. I drove a sedan before my Ford Focus. And those aren't cars meant to be driven down crappy dirt roads that aren't being maintained," said Mallory Walton, resident.

Mt. Pleasant and Shepherd had a rough summer when massive floods tore up major roads. Months later and the roads still are not fixed.

Residents said the detours are ruining their vehicles.

"It's really inconvenient. I left to go live in England in September. I'm back here in December and it's still closed. It was closed all summer. I think that's ridiculous," Walton said.

The Isabella County Road Commission said Blanchard Road between Lincoln and Crawford has to be redesigned. The new construction plan is awaiting approval.

The commission said it could take up to two months.

Another hiccup is on Wise Road near Pickard. There is a natural gas line running underneath the ground there that will force the commission to build a bridge. The estimated cost is more than $1 million.

There are also delays on Loomis Road between Vernon and Denver and Beal City and Jordan. Those two, as well as Wise Road, could take one to two years to complete.

"I don't think it should take two years. We pay our land taxes so something should be done," said Peggy Travis, resident.

The county is working on a grant application for assistance for Wise and Loomis Road.

