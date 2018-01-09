Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha discusses racism's role in water crisis

It is widely understood the Flint water crisis began when lead tainted the water supply.

The woman who brought the crisis to light argues the problem goes deeper than that.

On Tuesday, talks were centered around racism's role in the water crisis and overcoming it.

"It's the elephant in the room," said Faye Lapp, Flint resident.

The people of Flint said there is no denying racism's role in the water crisis.

"This would not have happened, in my opinion, in a city that was white and that was wealthy," said Dan Scheid, Flint resident.

It has left residents angry and hurt.

"The voice of Flint residents was not at the table. We had lost democracy during the water crisis," Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha said.

The pediatrician spoke on Tuesday on how the city can prevent racism, recover and spread a message of hope.

"Her speaking about this and telling us it's going to be a generational approach is really important. We need that reminder," Scheid said. "She's always inspiring when she speaks."

Hanna-Attisha said the key factor in avoiding another crisis is to make sure the voice of community members is at the table and not to let the crisis define Flint.

"We went through some really dark times, but we're coming out stronger than ever," Lapp said.

